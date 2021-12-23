Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell NZD/USD – 23 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the NZD/USD pair.

In the last hour, the NZD/USD pair rose to a weekly high of 0.6825.

On the third day in a row, the pair gained momentum from 0.600, or the year-to-date lowest level reached earlier in the week. However, fears of a new, rapidly spreading COVID-19 variant weighed on the economy despite investors’ optimism. There is evidence of this in the generally positive tone of the stock markets, which is beneficial for the riskier Kiwi.

–Are you interested to learn more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Recent reports suggest that current vaccines may be more effective than expected against the Omicron variant. Additionally, findings from the South African study suggest that people infected with the Omicron strain are at a lower risk of hospitalization and serious illness than the Delta strain, further increasing the feeling of risk. The positive market sentiment undermined the safe haven of the US dollar and contributed to the growth of the NZD/USD pair.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

In addition, the gain may also be attributed to some technical purchases, with sustained gains above 0.600. Therefore, it is very likely that we will return to test the maximum of monthly fluctuations in the 0.6865-70 region shortly. Following some subsequent purchases, the NZD/USD pair will continue to recover and may provide a fresh trigger for bullish traders.

US Core PCE and Durable goods

Participants are now eagerly anticipating the release of US economic reports, including the Core PCE price index and durable goods orders later in the North American session. In addition to the Coronavirus saga, this will affect the dollar dynamics and give NZD/USD some momentum. Going forward, traders will be guided by a broader market risk sentiment to take advantage of some opportunities in the short term.

–Are you interested to learn more about Forex apps? Check our detailed guide-

Free forex signals – Sell NZD/USD at 0.6855

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: NZD/USD

Order Type: SELL LIMIT

Entry price: 0.6855

Stop Loss: 0.6900

TP1: 0.6835

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.95

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal

Forex Trading Signals share