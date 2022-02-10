Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 10 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD pair is moving sideways in the short term. The bearish pressure is high as the Dollar Index escaped from a minor up channel signaling potential further drop. In the short term, the USD is sluggish, that’s why I’m looking for new short opportunities. Today, you have to be careful as the US inflation figures could bring high volatility and sharp movements. Technically, the price signaled exhausted buyers, so a new sell-off is imminent. Still, we need strong confirmation before taking action. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US Consumer Price Index 0.4% Expected Today, the rate will be moved by the fundamentals. The US CPI is expected to register a 0.4% growth in January, while the Core CPI could report a 0.5% growth. In addition, the Unemployment Claims could drop from 238K to 227K in the last week. From the technical point of view, its failure to make a new higher high signaled that the upwards movement ended and that the pair could turn to the downside. Making a valid breakdown below 1.2650 static support could open the door for a larger downside movement. Only staying above this level and jumping and stabilizing above the 1.2700 psychological level may announce potential growth. Free forex signals – Sell USD/CAD at 1.2632 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/CAD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.2632 Stop Loss: 1.2745 TP1: 1.2457 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.55 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next EUR/USD Forecast: Flag Pattern Breakout, 1.1482 Target Before US CPI Olimpiu Tuns 6 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD pair is moving sideways in the short term. The bearish pressure is high as the Dollar Index escaped from a minor up channel signaling potential further drop. In the short term, the USD is sluggish, that’s why I’m looking for new short opportunities. Today, you have to be careful as the US inflation figures could bring high volatility and sharp movements. Technically, the price signaled exhausted buyers, so a new sell-off is imminent. Still, we need strong confirmation before taking action. [su_button url="https://www.forexcrunch.com/visit/learn2trade"… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.