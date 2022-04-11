Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 11 Apr 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD. The pair will go down if it finds a reversal from the support level. The USD/CAD pair dropped after the Dollar Index slipped lower. The DXY showed overbought signs, so a temporary retreat is natural after its strong leg is higher. The currency pair signaled that the buyers are exhausted after the price reached strong upside obstacle in the short term. At the time of writing, the pair is trying to recover after today’s drop. The bias remains bullish as the Dollar Index maintains a bullish outlook. –Are you interested in learning more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide- Fundamentally, the Canadian data came in mixed on Friday. The Unemployment Rate dropped unexpectedly lower from 5.5% to 5.3%, below 5.4% expected, while the Employment Change was reported at 72.0K below 77.5K forecasts. US Consumer Price Index Tomorrow, the US is to release its inflation data. The Consumer Price Index is expected to report a 1.2% growth in March versus 0.8% growth in February, while the Core CPI might post a 0.5% growth in the last month. From the technical point of view, the USD/CAD pair failed to stabilize above 1.2606 static resistance. It has registered only false breakouts above this obstacle. In the short term, the rate could come back to test and retest the 38.2% retracement level and all near-term upside obstacles. Only a new lower low could really activate a new downwards movement. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell USD/CAD at 1.2561 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: USD/CAD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.2561 Stop Loss: 1.2622 TP1: 1.2463 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.6 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next AUD/USD Price May Break Below 0.74 as DXY Maintains Upside Saqib Iqbal 3 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD. The pair will go down if it finds a reversal from the support level. The USD/CAD pair dropped after the Dollar Index slipped lower. The DXY showed overbought signs, so a temporary retreat is natural after its strong leg is higher. The currency pair signaled that the buyers are exhausted after the price reached strong upside obstacle in the short term. At the time of writing, the pair is trying to recover after today’s drop. The bias remains bullish as the Dollar Index maintains a bullish… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.