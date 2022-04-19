Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 19 Apr 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD. The pair will go downside if the CAD finds bullish momentum.

The USD/CAD pair rallies in the short term as the Dollar Index remains bullish. In the short term, the rate developed a triangle pattern to extend its sideways movement before escaping from this formation.

Technically, we’ll have to wait for fresh trading opportunities. As you already know, the USD remains bullish as the FED is expected to hike rates in the upcoming meetings. Still, the DXY could retreat a little after its amazing rally.

–Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

Fundamentally, the US and the Canadian economic data could bring some action later today. For example, the US Housing Starts could be reported at 1.74M, while the Building Permits indicator is expected at 1.83M. On the other hand, the Canadian Housing Starts could come in at 249K, while the Foreign Securities Purchases are expected to rise from 13.49B to 15.23B.

Canadian Consumer Price Index

Tomorrow, the Canadian inflation data could shake the market and bring sharp movements. The CPI is expected to register a 0.9% growth in March versus 1.0% growth in February.

From the technical point of view, staying below the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ml) and registering only false breakouts above the triangle’s resistance may signal a new sell-off.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

Free forex signals – Sell USD/CAD at 1.2562

Free forex signals entry price and take-profit

Instrument: USD/CAD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 1.2562

Stop Loss: 1.2666

TP1: 1.2401

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.55

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Majors share