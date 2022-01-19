 Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 19 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD pair is trading in the red at the time of writing. The pressure remains high after failing to resume its rebound. So, the bias remains bearish, that’s why I’m looking for short opportunities. Still, personally, I’ll wait for strong confirmation before considering going short on this market. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis In the short term, the currency pair increased a little only because the Dollar Index has registered a strong leh higher. Technically, the index reached a strong resistance area, so a potential drop is favored. Today, you have to be careful as the fundamentals will drive the pair. Canadian CPI -0.1% Expected Canada is to release its Consumer Price Index today. The indicator is expected to register a 0.1% drop in the last month versus 0.2% growth in November. In addition, the Core CPI and the Wholesale Sales will be released as well. On the other hand, the US is to release its Building Permits and Housing Starts. Technically, the USD/CAD pair failed to stabilize above the descending pitchfork’s median line (ML) signaling strong downside pressure. Now, it has retested the median line, a new lower low could activate a downside movement. Free forex signals – SELL USD/CAD at 1.2473 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/CAD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.2473 Stop Loss: 1.2571 TP1: 1.2324 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex News Today: Daily Trading News share Read Next Gold Forecast: XAU/USD New Leg Higher, 1,828 Seen As Target Olimpiu Tuns 7 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD pair is trading in the red at the time of writing. The pressure remains high after failing to resume its rebound. So, the bias remains bearish, that’s why I’m looking for short opportunities. Still, personally, I’ll wait for strong confirmation before considering going short on this market. [su_button url="https://www.forexcrunch.com/visit/learn2trade" style="3d" background="#1d44bb" size="8" center="yes" radius="0"]Get FREE Forex Signals Now![/su_button] 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis In the short term, the currency pair increased a little only because the Dollar Index has… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.