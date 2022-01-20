 Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 20 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD pair is trading in the red at the time of writing. The bias remains bearish despite yesterday’s minor rebound. In the short term, it has risen a little after the Canadian inflation data publication and after better than expected US data. As you already know, the US CPI registered a 0.1% drop matching expectations, while the Core CPI rose by 0.0%. On the other hand, the US Building Permits jumped from 1.71M to 1.87M, while Housing Starts was reported at 1.70M beating 1.65M estimates. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US Unemployment Claims 286K Unfortunately for the USD, the United States Unemployment Claims raised unexpectedly from 231K to 286K, even if the specialists expected a potential drop to 227K in the last week. Earlier, the Existing Home Sales was reported at 6.18M versus 6.42M expected. The Canadian ADP Non-Farm Employment Change was reported at 19.2K versus 102K in the previous reporting period, so it remains to see how the currency pair will react. Technically, a valid breakdown below the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (lml) and a new lower low could activate a deeper drop. The bias remains bearish as long as it stays under the descending pitchfork’s median line (ML). Free forex signals – SELL USD/CAD at 1.2433 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/CAD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.2433 Stop Loss: 1.2532 TP1: 1.2298 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.35 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3600 Level Holds, Upside Continuation Olimpiu Tuns 7 hours Our free forex signals trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD pair is trading in the red at the time of writing. The bias remains bearish despite yesterday’s minor rebound. In the short term, it has risen a little after the Canadian inflation data publication and after better than expected US data. As you already know, the US CPI registered a 0.1% drop matching expectations, while the Core CPI rose by 0.0%. On the other hand, the US Building Permits jumped from 1.71M to 1.87M, while Housing Starts was reported at 1.70M beating 1.65M estimates.… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.