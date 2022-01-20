 Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell USD/CAD – 20 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals trade today is a sell order on the USD/CAD pair.

The USD/CAD pair is trading in the red at the time of writing. The bias remains bearish despite yesterday’s minor rebound. In the short term, it has risen a little after the Canadian inflation data publication and after better than expected US data.

As you already know, the US CPI registered a 0.1% drop matching expectations, while the Core CPI rose by 0.0%. On the other hand, the US Building Permits jumped from 1.71M to 1.87M, while Housing Starts was reported at 1.70M beating 1.65M estimates.

US Unemployment Claims 286K

Unfortunately for the USD, the United States Unemployment Claims raised unexpectedly from 231K to 286K, even if the specialists expected a potential drop to 227K in the last week. Earlier, the Existing Home Sales was reported at 6.18M versus 6.42M expected.

The Canadian ADP Non-Farm Employment Change was reported at 19.2K versus 102K in the previous reporting period, so it remains to see how the currency pair will react.

Technically, a valid breakdown below the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (lml) and a new lower low could activate a deeper drop. The bias remains bearish as long as it stays under the descending pitchfork’s median line (ML).

Free forex signals – SELL USD/CAD at 1.2433

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: USD/CAD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 1.2433

Stop Loss: 1.2532

TP1: 1.2298

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.35

