Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»G10: Illiquid, Volatile And Nasty August; Staying Short NZD/JPY & GBP/CHF – SocGen

G10: Illiquid, Volatile And Nasty August; Staying Short NZD/JPY & GBP/CHF – SocGen

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

Taking a look at the G-10 currencies, what are the preferred trades for August?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Societe Generale Research keeps recommending short NZD/JPY and short GBP/CHF as its preferred trades for August.

It’s striking that the volatility and the ‘normal’ seasonal moves are concentrated in EM. The very fragile three – TRY, ZAR, BRL, are down by an average of over 3% against the dollar and almost 4% against the euro, but NZD, AUD, CAD and GBP, the G10 currencies which find August tough, are doing OK so far. The yen and Swiss franc, by contrast, may be up against the dollar but not against any of the other G10 currencies,” SocGen notes.

“Still, we’ll persist with GBP/CHF and NZD/JPY shorts, as well as longs in EUR/USD vol,” SocGen adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus .
By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.
Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.