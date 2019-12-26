G10: Macro Story Looks Good In AUD, CAD, NZD And Poor In SEK, JPY, CHF – TD

Latest
2019 draws to a close and 2020 is about to begin. Where next for currencies?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

TD Research discusses G10 outlook from a macro perspective over the coming year. TD maintains a long AUD/NZD* position targeting a move towards 1.14 in 2020.

“A less synchronized slowdown could reinforce broader moves in the USD. That said, if we ignore the distraction of offsetting headlines, the macro story (growth and inflation on our tools) looks good in AUD, CAD, NZD, and poor in SEK, JPY, and CHF. Still, for the likes of NZD, the value story has grown tired, and on both HFFV and our global pricing engine it screens rich,” TD notes.

That suggests that AUDNZD has probably bottomed out and we like it higher through the course of 2020...Upbeat data has also helped AUD consolidate, reinforcing our view,” TD adds.

