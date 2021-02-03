G10: Taking A Nimble Approach; Won’t Add New Positions N-Term – ANZ

What is the outlook for G10 currencies in the near-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

ANZ Research adopts a cautious bias on G10 currencies in the near-term.

“We continue to take a nimble approach to the near-term market dynamic, we will not be entering into fresh positions before seeing either a period of consolidation or a pull-back in markets. By the same token, we do not advocate getting short cyclical currencies,” ANZ notes.

“It’s an environment in which one should raise stops, bank some profit and be open-minded about the direction of the next few per cent,” ANZ adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.