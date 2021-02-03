G10: Taking A Nimble Approach; Won’t Add New Positions N-Term – ANZ

Latest
What is the outlook for G10 currencies in the near-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

ANZ Research adopts a cautious bias on G10 currencies in the near-term.

“We continue to take a nimble approach to the near-term market dynamic, we will not be entering into fresh positions before seeing either a period of consolidation or a pull-back in markets. By the same token, we do not advocate getting short cyclical currencies,” ANZ notes.

It’s an environment in which one should raise stops, bank some profit and be open-minded about the direction of the next few per cent,” ANZ adds.

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.