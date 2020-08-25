GBP: Improving Cyclical UK Momentum Poses Risk To Record Long EUR/GBP – MUFG

What is the outlook for EUR/GBP in the coming weeks?

MUFG Research flags a scope for EUR/GBP correction to the downside over the coming weeks.

“The pound is deriving support from improving cyclical UK momentum. The UK is still benefitting from the lagged re-opening of the economy which trailed other major European economies.

While the euro-zone PMIs fell back sharply in August, the UK PMI continued to improve. The composite PMI rose by a further 3.3 point to 60.3 in August. It poses a challenge to the record long EUR/GBP (implied) positions that have been built up this month,” MUFG notes.

