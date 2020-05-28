Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»GBP: Repricing The Brexit Risk N-Term; Going Long EUR/GBP Via Options – Danske

GBP: Repricing The Brexit Risk N-Term; Going Long EUR/GBP Via Options – Danske

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

With the Brexit deadline just over a month away, what is the outlook for EUR/GBP?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Danske Research adopts a bearish GBP bias and prefers to express that via an options structure.

Near-term, we expect a repricing of the Brexit risk premium ahead of the 1 July deadline to send EUR/GBP higher again. We believe this will mirror similar events in late 2018 and summer 2019,” Danske notes.

We like to express our tactical bearish GBP view via options, which we believe allows for attractive risk-reward. Specifically, we recommend entering a 2M EUR/GBP 1×2 ATMS call spread with strikes of 0.8910 and 0.9070, respectively,” Danske adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus
By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.
Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.