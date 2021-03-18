GBP: Risks Skew To A Hawkish BoE Message On Thurs – BofA

The BOE holds its policy meeting later in the day. What is the outlook for GBP, given this meeting?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for tomorrow’s BoE policy decision.

“Risks skew to a hawkish message at Thursday’s BoE policy meeting, in our view, as rate-setters focus on Budget stimulus.

Little to limit market focus on the hawks near-term. Medium-term, fiscal uses up the room for policy tightening, in our view,” BofA notes.

“FX: Bar to dovish surprise is high given recent communication. GBP could benefit from optimistic tone,” BofA adds.

