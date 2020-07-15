GBP: Staying Cautious; Trading Close To Attractive Selling Territory – Credit Agricole

Latest
With the UK releasing key employment and inflation data, what is the outlook for GBP?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research sees GBP close to an attractive selling zone around current levels.

“In the UK, there should be bigger focus on labour market and inflation data, to be released later this week, we expect incoming data to continue highlighting the challenges ahead for the Johnson government and the BoE,” CACIB notes.

“As such, we stay cautious on GBP and believe the currency is once again trading close to attractive selling territory,” CACIB adds.

