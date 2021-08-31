GBP/USD Analysis: Gains Capped at 1.38, COVID May Hamper Bulls

GBP/USD continues to gain but stalls at 1.3800. The pair seeks to benefit from Powell’s speech and dollar weakness. The rise of COVID cases in the UK may weigh on the Sterling. The GBP/USD price analysis gained traction as the US dollar continues to lost ground. However, the early NY session may see some retracement. The GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.3778, up 0.21%, at the press time. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- As the European session began, the GBP/USD pair rose to a two-week high. Bulls are currently consolidating under 1.3800. In spite of a brief pause on Monday, the GBP/USD pair received fresh bids on Tuesday, and it continued its recent strong return from the 1.3600 area or the monthly lows. However, it is still under pressure from comments made by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday that drove the upward trend solely. During the Jackson Hole Symposium, Powell assured investors that the Federal Reserve was not ready to raise rates. Despite Powell’s promise, there was no specific deadline for the end of pandemic-era incentives. Market participants viewed his remarks as cautious. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! Bond yields on US Treasury securities continued to decline during this period. On Tuesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.27% during the first half of trading. As a result, the US dollar’s safe-haven status was further undermined, and the GBP/USD pair thrived. With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK, it remains to be seen whether sellers can benefit from this move. Official figures released on Monday indicate that 26,476 people in the UK have tested positive for COVID-19. For the time being, this could be a headwind for the pound sterling and limit the pair’s further rise. In the absence of any major economic data on Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair will be at the mercy of the price movement of the dollar. However, traders can see the US business quote later, as trade begins in North America and the Chicago PMI and Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index are released. –Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide- GBP/USD price technical analysis: 200-SMA rejects the bulls GBP/USD 4-hour price analysis The GBP/USD price found rejection at 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The level coincides with the psychological resistance of 1.3800. The pair has so far done a 68% average daily range. The price slowly retreating and may test the congestion of 20-period and 50-period SMAs near 1.3750. The volume of the current bar is too high but the price is going to close near the mid-range of the bar. It indicates weakness in bulls but no clear signal of bearish reversal. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Majors share Read Next USD/CAD Outlook Turns Neutral as Price Gains 1.26 After Poor CAD GDP Saqib Iqbal 4 hours GBP/USD continues to gain but stalls at 1.3800. The pair seeks to benefit from Powell’s speech and dollar weakness. The rise of COVID cases in the UK may weigh on the Sterling. The GBP/USD price analysis gained traction as the US dollar continues to lost ground. However, the early NY session may see some retracement. The GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.3778, up 0.21%, at the press time. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- As the European session began, the GBP/USD pair rose to a two-week high. Bulls are currently consolidating under 1.3800.… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits