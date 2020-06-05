GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF: Tech Setups & Trades – BofA

Latest
What is the technical bias for the U.S. dollar, specifically, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CHF?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Bank of America Global Research summarizes the technical setups for GBP/USD, AUD/USD, and USD/CHF.

GBP/USD: Consider short at resistance of 1.2671-1.2711; however, buy the breakout through this resistance pocket for 1.30+

AUD/USD looks like a decent short in the +/- .70 resistance area

USD/CHF: Sell a rally as a hedge? It’s in a range and has to break the low .98s to move meaningfully higher or .9590 to move lower,” BofA notes. 

