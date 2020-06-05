GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF: Tech Setups & Trades – BofA

What is the technical bias for the U.S. dollar, specifically, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CHF?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Bank of America Global Research summarizes the technical setups for GBP/USD, AUD/USD, and USD/CHF.

“GBP/USD: Consider a short at resistance of 1.2671-1.2711; however, buy the breakout through this resistance pocket for 1.30+.

AUD/USD looks like a decent short in the +/- .70 resistance area

USD/CHF: Sell a rally as a hedge? It’s in a range and has to break the low .98s to move meaningfully higher or .9590 to move lower,” BofA notes.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.