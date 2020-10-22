GBP/USD: Brexit A Sideshow For Building COVID Risks; Staying Short – MUFG

What is the outlook for GBP/USD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

MUFG Research maintains a bearish bias on GBP/USD, expressing that via holding a short position targeting a move towards 1.2630.

“The rates market is slowly pricing in a greater chance of negative rates in 2021. By the August 2021 MPC meeting, OIS market pricing implies a 90% probability of Bank Rate falling to -0.10%. First to come is likely to be more QE highlighted yesterday in comments by Gertjan Vlieghe that the outlook for monetary policy was “skewed towards adding further stimulus”. Indeed, more QE in November is looking likely now,” MUFG notes.

“In many ways, Brexit is somewhat of a side-show to the building risks as COVID spreads that clearly will increasingly undermine GBP performance. We continue to see downside risks, reflected in our FX trade idea from last Friday,” MUFG adds.

