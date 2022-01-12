GBP/USD Forecast: Aiming for 1.3700 Psychological Level

The GBP/USD pair extended its rally after retesting the uptrend line and the 61.8% retracement level. A valid breakout above the 78.6% retracement level could announce an upside continuation. The upside scenario remains valid as long as the GBP/USD pair stands above the uptrend line. Our GBP/USD forecast sees the pair rallying in the past few hours and now is trading at 1.3690 level right below 1.3695 daily high. The Pound dragged the rate higher as the USD was punished and weakened by the DXY’s sell-off. Technically, the bias was bullish, so the current growth was natural. As you already know, the greenback dropped aggressively after the Fed Chair Powell Testifies. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis At the time of writing, the Dollar Index drops like a rock, it seems unstoppable, that’s why the USD continues to drop. Fundamentally, the United States Consumer Price Index, the CPI, reported a 0.5% growth in December versus 0.4% expected and compared to 0.8% in November. In addition, the Core CPI rose by 0.6% in the last months versus 0.5% estimates and versus the 0.5% growth in the previous reporting period. It remains to see what will happen and how the USD will react after its massive sell-off. This could be only a temporary one, the traders could go long again on the USD as the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates soon as the inflationary pressure grows. If you are trying to find the best MT4 forex broker for your needs, then check out our guide. GBP/USD Forecast – Price Technical Analysis The GBP/USD pair ignored the weekly R1 (1.3645) and the 78.6% (1.3689) retracement level and now is almost to reach the 1.3707 weekly S2. It has rallied after retesting the uptrend line and the 61.8% retracement level. Its breakout above the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ML) signaled an upside continuation. As long as it stays above the uptrend line, inside of the ascending channel’s body, the GBP/USD could climb towards fresh new highs. Validating its breakout above the 78.6% retracement level, a minor consolidation may announce further growth. 1.3700 psychological level stands as an important upside target, it remains to see how it will react around this level. An upside continuation could be invalidated only by a false breakout above the 78.6% retracement level. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Daily LookMajors share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.