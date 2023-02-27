GBP/USD Outlook: Dollar Extends Gains After Upbeat Data

BOE’s Silvana Tenreyro warned of the risks of raising rates too high.

Core inflation in the US increased by 0.6% last month.

Consumer spending in the United States rose by 1.8% last month.

Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. The dollar was at the forefront on Monday thanks to a barrage of upbeat US economic data. It stayed close to a seven-week high as it became clear that the Federal Reserve would have to raise interest rates for a more extended period.

With a 3% rise for February, the dollar index is on track to snap a four-month losing run.

According to data released on Friday, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased by 0.6% last month.

The market expects US interest rates to peak in July at 5.4% and stay over 5% through the end of the year.

Silvana Tenreyro, the Bank of England’s interest rate setter, claimed that the oil price shock and time lag in how monetary policy operates brought a risk of raising borrowing costs too high when trying to lower inflation.

Tenreyro made the remarks in slides she was scheduled to present during a panel discussion on inflation at a conference on Friday organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Tenreyro was one of the nine-person Monetary Policy Committee members who voted against raising interest rates at the MPC’s last meeting earlier this month. The BoE increased interest rates by half a percentage point, marking its tenth consecutive increase.

GBP/USD key events today

Investors anticipate the US reports on core durable goods orders and pending home sales, which will provide more information about the state of the economy.

GBP/USD technical outlook: Decline to continue below the 1.1951 support

The 4-hour chart shows GBP/USD in a bearish move that has paused at the 1.1951 support level. The bearish move started at the 1.2128 resistance, where bulls failed to go above. The price fell below the 30-SMA, indicating a shift in sentiment to bearish.

The price faces strong support at the 1.1951 level, but bears are still strong. Therefore, the price will probably break this level and head below the 1.1900 key level.

