GBP/USD Outlook: 1.39 Holds Amid Receding COVID, BOE Tapering

GBP/USD surged to fresh daily highs on BOE but erased the gains.

MPC member Sanders voted against the QE that lent support to the Pound.

Fed’s Clarida left hawkish comments yesterday that continue to keep the Greenback underpinned.

The GBP/USD outlook is neutral after the BOE. The GBP/USD pair surged to new daily highs after the Bank of England announced its monetary policy decision but quickly fell several points afterwards.

–Are you interested to learn more about automated forex trading? Check our detailed guide-

It was expected that the Bank of England would maintain its monetary policy rate unchanged, keeping interest rates at 0.1% and asset purchase mechanisms at £895 billion. Only one MPC member, Michael Sanders, opposed quantitative easing. His vote was attributed to the modest gains in the British Pound.

The British central bank stated that it was prepared to introduce negative interest rates, if necessary, in the accompanying monetary policy statement. However, according to the Bank of England, this does not mean that negative interest rates are the preferred policy. Nevertheless, the talk of negative interest played a critical role in preventing the bulls from betting aggressively and limiting gains on the GBP/USD pair.

In contrast, the US dollar was boosted by radical surprise comments from Fed vice president Richard Clarida that the bonds would expire later this year or early in 2022. Additionally, Clarida noted that rate hike terms coincide with the end of 2022, meaning the dollar gained a little bit of strength because of an increase in US Treasury yields and the rate hike.

So far, the GBP/USD pair has managed to hold above the 1.3900 level. At the time of writing, Andrew Bailey continues to deliver his press conference. Most of his remarks are apparently optimistic about the economic recovery despite some fears.

Coronavirus fears in the UK

Although the coronavirus cases have been decreasing in the UK, the fear of Delta spread cannot be ruled out. This can trigger the fear of reflation as well. On the other hand, the US faces a surge in cases of Delta variant in the country which continues to weigh on the US economy.

–Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

GBP/USD technical outlook: Sellers to win the battle

The GBP/USD pair found support at 50 and 200 period SMAs on the 4-hour chart. Although the pair retreated from the daily top just under mid-1.3900, the price is still supported by the 20-period SMA. But the concern for the buyers is a widespread down bar that just closed with a very high volume. It indicates that sellers have dominated the buyers.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.