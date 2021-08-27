Start Trading
Search ForexCrunch
Home » GBP/USD Outlook Turns Bearish as Powell Appears Cautious at J. Hole

GBP/USD Outlook Turns Bearish as Powell Appears Cautious at J. Hole

Start Trading Now

Saqib Iqbal
| Updated: Aug 27, 2021
  • GBP/SD gains after Powell’s speech left some clues about cautiousness for tapering.
  • US Core PCE data could not impress the Dollar bulls.
  • Technically, the pair is supported by key SMAs.

The GBP/USD pair has gained a positive outlook on Friday. The much-awaited Jackson Hole Symposium and Powell’s speech helped the bulls.

The GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.3763, up 0.47% on the day during the New York session on Friday.

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The British Pound started positively on the day despite kicking off below the 1.3700 mark. The pair remained in a narrow range, providing no clear direction. However, the price started rising just before Powell’s speech. The Sterling posts fresh weekly highs.

Powell’s speech

According to Jerome Powell, the US Federal Reserve is well-positioned to respond to the economic outlook, saying he and his counterparts expect to slow down asset purchases by the end of the year. Nonetheless, he appeared cautious about removing irritants.

An untimely policy move will unnecessarily slow hiring and other economic activity and drop inflation below desired, Powell noted. Today, with a significant labor gap and an ongoing pandemic, such a mistake could be devastating.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

This could indicate Powell is not on the same schedule as other Fed officials pushing for the cancellation of asset purchases, delaying the start of the phase-out process.

US Core PCE data

The US Core PCE data came earlier during the session. The figures came at 0.3% that matched the expectations, while the previous reading was 0.5%. All other variables were upbeat except personal spending that came at -0.3%.

Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide-

GBP/USD price technical outlook: Key SMAs to support upside

GBP/USD 4-hour price outlook
GBP/USD 4-hour price outlook

The GBP/USD pair found traction, gaining weekly highs, testing the upper ban of descending trend channel. Further on the upside, the price may find resistance at 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart 1.3800.

On the downside, the pair may find support at 1.3730 area (congestion of 20 and 50 SMAs) ahead of the 1.3700 mark.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

 

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

View All Post By Saqib Iqbal
Expert score

5

Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts

  • 0% Commission and No stamp Duty
  • Regulated by US,UK & International Stock
  • Copy Successfull Traders

5

Read Review
Open My Free Account
Your capital is at risk.
Majors

Top Forex Brokers

All Brokers

About

News

Related Articles

USD/CAD forecast
USD/CAD Price Tumbles to1.26, Greenback Weakens After Powell
Saqib Iqbal
NZD/USD outlook
NZD/USD Price Looking to Rally Ahead of Powell’ Speech Around 0.6950
Saqib Iqbal
USD/JPY analysis
USD/JPY Price Trapped in Wake of Jackson Hole, Powell’s Speech
Saqib Iqbal
GBP/USD forecast
GBP/USD Analysis: Tumbles to 1.3720 as Tapering Bets Intensify
Saqib Iqbal