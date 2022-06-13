GBP/USD Price Crashes as DXY Rallies Ahead of FOMC, Eying 1.2165

A new lower low could really activate a larger downside movement.

DXY’s further growth should force the USD to dominate the currency market.

After its massive drop, we cannot exclude a minor rebound.

The GBP/USD price plunged as the Dollar Index accelerated its growth. The currency pair was trading at 1.2203 at the time of writing. It seems vulnerable to slide further.

Technically, the price is strongly bearish. DXY’s further growth should force the USD to dominate the currency market, so the GBP/USD pair could approach new lows.

As you already know from my previous analyses, the price was expected to come back down after escaping from a Rising Wedge pattern and reaching a resistance area.

Fundamentally, the USD was boosted by the US inflation data on Friday. The CPI rose by 1.0% in May versus 0.7% expected, while the Core CPI surged by 0.6% exceeding the 0.5% growth forecasted.

Higher than expected inflation forces the Federal Reserve to act in the next monetary policy meetings. 50-bps rate hikes are expected. That’s why the USD rallies.

Today, the UK’s GDP came in worse than expected. The GDP dropped by 0.3% versus a 0.2% growth estimated, Goods Trade Balance was reported at -20.9B below -20.3B expected, Index of Services rose by 0.0% compared to 0.1% growth forecasted, Industrial Production registered a 0.6% drop even if the traders expected a 0.3% growth. In comparison, Manufacturing Production dropped by 1.0% versus a 0.3% growth.

GBP/USD price technical analysis: Bears pouncing 1.2200

The GBP/USD pair activated a larger downside movement after making a new lower low, after dropping and closing below the 1.2430 former low.

It has also ignored the 1.2247 strong support. The next downside target is represented by the 1.2165 former low. It remains to see how it will react around this level.

A valid breakdown may signal a downside continuation. Only false breakdowns or a strong bullish pattern could announce a temporary rebound.

Actually, after this massive drop, a bounce-back could take shape, but it’s premature to talk about something like this. A new lower low, making a valid breakdown below 1.2165, could confirm a larger downside movement.

