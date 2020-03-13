Gold: $2,000/oz Is The Medium-Term Target – Citi

The Federal Reserve is expected to remain aggressive in cutting interest rates. How will this affect gold prices?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Citi Research discusses its new Gold forecast which puts the medium-term target at a record $2,000/oz.

“Citi Research upgrade their outlook for Gold – With Citi analysts now expecting Fed policy rates to hit the zero lower bound (ZLB), the team notes that their medium-term Gold price forecast targeting a record $2,000/oz had been pricing-in a ZLB scenario since 3Q’19,” Citi notes.

“Citi analysts also published their base case Gold price average for 2020 at $1,640/oz and $1,925/oz for 2021 (50% weight) and assigned a fat tail probability that prices will average $1,770 in 2H’20 (30% weight). The team is now biased to lift their near term base case forecasts closer to these higher levels given a more aggressive path for Fed cuts,” Citi adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.