Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»Gold: Consolidation N-Term Before Higher; $1793 Solid Support & $1910 First Resistance – ING

Gold: Consolidation N-Term Before Higher; $1793 Solid Support & $1910 First Resistance – ING

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the outlook for gold in the near-term and long-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

ING discusses Gold technical outlook and adopts a neutral bias in the near-term, and bullish bias in the medium to long term.

“The short-term consolidation within the long-term uptrend continues, with prices successfully moving above the horizontal support around USD/oz.1,858. A break below this horizontal support would not immediately be bearish, as the slowly rising EMA-200 line will offer next solid support at USD/oz.1,793. This exactly corresponds to the horizontal support level in the weekly chart,” ING notes.

First resistance comes in at the MA-50 line at USD/oz.1,910 and a close above the falling trend line around USD/oz.1,955 is necessary to confirm that prices have bottomed above the horizontal support around USD/oz.1,858.  A break above the falling trend line around USD/oz.1,955 suggests a resumption of the uptrend, confirmed by a break above the horizontal resistance area USD/oz.1,975-2,010,” ING adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.
Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.