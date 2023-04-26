Gold Price Extending Choppiness Below $2000, Eying US Data

The bias is bullish in the short term. Only better-than-expected US data could change the sentiment.

XAU/USD could continue to move sideways in the short term.

The US economic figures should bring some action later today.

The gold price jumped again as the USD depreciated after yesterday’s US data. The metal is trading at $1,997 at the time of writing.

-Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide-

Gold seems determined to approach new highs if the US reports poor data later today. XAU/USD rallied as the US CB Consumer Confidence disappointed yesterday.

Today, the yellow metal retreated slightly as the Australian Consumer Price Index rose 1.4% versus the 1.3% growth estimated. The CPI y/y and Trimmed Mean CPI came in worse than expected.

The US economic data could have a big impact later. Core Durable Goods Orders are expected to register a 0.2% growth, while Durable Goods Orders may report a 0.7% growth in the last month versus a 1.0% drop in the previous reporting period. Furthermore, Prelim Wholesale Inventories and Goods Trade Balance indicators will also be released.

As you already know from my analysis, I’m using the negative correlation between the USD and XAU/USD. So, if the US data comes in better than expected, the greenback should appreciate it versus its rivals. This scenario could force gold to drop.

Gold price technical analysis: Upside pressure

XAU/USD came back above the weekly pivot point of $1,989. However, it has found resistance around the $2,000 psychological level.

–Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

After its strong rally, a temporary drop is natural. As long as it stays above the pivot point, the yellow metal can still reach the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML). This stands as a dynamic resistance.

As you can see on the 4-hour chart, the rate moves somehow sideways between $2,015 and $1,969 levels. Most likely, XAU/USD should extend its sideways movement. Escaping from this pattern should bring a strong upside or downside swing.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Commodities share