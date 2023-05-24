Gold Price Rangebound Below $1,984, All Eyes on FOMC

XAU/USD should register sharp movements after the FOMC Meeting Minutes.

A new lower low validates more declines.

Only escaping from this range could bring us new opportunities.

The gold price rallied on Wednesday, jumping to daily highs of $1,980. XAU/USD soared as the Eurozone, German, UK, and US services sectors remained in the contraction territory.

–Are you interested to learn more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

Also, the USD’s corrective downside versus its rivals allowed the yellow metal to turn to the upside. Today, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand increased the Official Cash Rate from 5.25% to 5.50%, matching expectations. The New Zealand dollar crashed after the data release, so the XAU/USD could also slip lower.

Earlier, the United Kingdom inflation figures brought more action. The Consumer Price Index reported an 8.7% growth versus the 8.2% growth estimated, while Core CPI increased by 6.8%, beating the 6.2% growth forecasted.

Higher inflation could force the BOE to take action again. This scenario could punish the price of gold. Later, the BOE Gov Bailey Speaks could bring life to the XAU/USD.

Still, the most important event is represented by the FOMC Meeting Minutes. Gold should register sharp movements in both directions around this report. Tomorrow, the Prelim GDP and Unemployment Claims represent high-impact events.

Gold price technical analysis: Ranging around resistance

Technically, the XAU/USD rallied after retesting the median line (ML). It almost hit the $1,984 former high and the weekly pivot point.

–Are you interested to learn more about forex trading apps? Check our detailed guide-

In the short term, it could continue to move sideways. Escaping from the range between $1,984 and $1,952 levels could bring us new trading opportunities.

The range pattern represents a downside continuation pattern. Still, only a new lower low can activate more declines. Taking out the median line (ML) opens the door for a bearish continuation towards the lower median line (LML). On the other hand, a valid breakout through $1,984 may confirm a further rise.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Commodities share