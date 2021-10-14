JUX Capital: A Sound Managed Trading Account Service

Some knowledge of the forex market’s intricacies is necessary before you can successfully operate as a trader.

Even with access to the best online or offline trading courses it could take an extended period of study and preparation to develop a viable and consistently profitable trading strategy.

However, you can participate in the forex market without actively trading by funding a managed forex account, like how you might invest in mutual funds to gain access to the stock market.

A JUX Capital managed investment account allows you to indirectly take part in the forex market by employing market professionals to trade and invest your money for you.

What is a JUX Capital Managed Account?

Unlike a regular forex trading account, where you make all the trading decisions and actively buy and sell currency pairs, with a JUX Capital managed account the firms’ traders trade on your behalf by using Artificial Intelligence algorithms, while playing close attention to risk management as well.

You only get charged 0.5% of the profits made on your JUX Capital investment account and there is a minimum management amount of USD $1,000.

JUX Capital deals with market logistics very similarly in its managed accounts compared to traditional equity and bond investment accounts. Nevertheless, the account remains completely under the investors control, and JUX Capital’s only access to an investors account is the ability to manage the invested capital.

JUX Capital cannot make deposits or withdraw funds from its managed accounts, this can only be possibly done by the investor, who can also monitor their investment account regularly for growth.

JUX Capital is made up of a collective group of traders who have adequate training and investment infrastructure at their disposal as well as a respectable track record stretching back to 2018.

Is a JUX Capital managed account right for me?

How involved do you want to be in the forex market? If you want full personal involvement and complete control over your forex positions and capital, then a JUX Capital managed account might not be for you.

On the other hand, if you prefer to have qualified professionals trade on your behalf and manage your money according to established trading and investment methods, then a JUX Capital managed account may be a better bet.

A JUX Capital managed account will be great for you if…

You are busy and can’t watch the market

Many people simply don’t have the time, experience or disposition to trade in the forex market. Paying attention is a full-time commitment, but career or family obligations can distract and divert your attention. A JUX Capital managed account gives you the freedom to pursue other activities that you otherwise might not be able to.

You prefer to let someone else do the trading

If you have ever traded in the forex market, you have an idea of the directional uncertainty most traders suffer, and the notable volatility currency pairs can exhibit. Know your limitations if you have a problem taking losses and opt to employ trading professionals instead.

You do not have the psychological make-up of a trader

Some people lack the psychological personality types best suited for trading. For example, if you can never admit when you’re wrong, holding onto a losing position could wipe out your entire trading account. Another example would be a predisposition to overtrading because you find trading exciting. However, trading excess can also take its toll financially, physically and mentally. Rather than risk trading yourself, you may want to employ the services of good money managers like JUX Capital.

You want to plan for the future.

If you want to plan for the future, you are likely holding assets for long periods of time and need a sort of custodian to manage your assets. As a result, you can use a JUX Capital managed account that aims to provide you with outsized stable returns for the long run.

A JUX Capital Managed Account might not be your fit if…

You want complete control of your trading and finances

If you have trading experience and prefer to stay in complete control of your trading account and the allocation of your assets, then you would probably not be happy with a managed investment account.

You lack enough risk capital

Minimum deposits for a JUX Capital managed account usually start at $1,000. This could deter some traders from opting for a managed account.

You want to make quick cash.

You can invest in the forex market to make quick cash, but you often need complete control of your account to do so. If you plan to make quick cash, you might want a separate account to operate manually.

Final Thoughts

If you want to participate and make money in the forex market but you don’t want to trade on your own, a JUX Capital managed investment account could be a perfect fit.

