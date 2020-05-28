Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»NZD: Likely An Outperfomer In G10; AUD/NZD Downside Remains Attractive -Citi

NZD: Likely An Outperfomer In G10; AUD/NZD Downside Remains Attractive -Citi

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

The New Zealand economy is showing signs of improvement. What is the outlook in the long-term for AUD/NZD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Citi likes NZD in G10 space and prefers shorts in AUD/NZD in the long-term.

Kiwi is an outperformer in G10 as the country starts to grind back into gear. The outlook v AUD is very favourable and the debate in Australia “now is that’s its more likely that I can fly (from my Darling Point office in Sydney) to Queenstown before I can fly to Queensland or Western Australia (wouldn’t want to anyway)”. Citi notes.

Longer-term AUDNZD downside remains attractive,” Citi adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus
By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.
Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.