NZD: Odds Of RBNZ Introducing Negative OCR Have Diminished – ANZ

The RBNZ holds its policy meeting later this week. What is the outlook for the New Zealand dollar?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

ANZ Research discusses its expectations for this week’s RBNZ policy meeting.

“The focus of this week’s Monetary Policy Statement will be the upcoming Funding for Lending programme (FLP), including design details and deployment date.

In our view, the odds of a negative OCR have diminished, and implementation of the FLP could see a negative OCR implemented later or more gradually,” ANZ notes.

