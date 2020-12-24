NZD/USD: N-Term Consolidation Ahead Of A Likely Break Above 0.7151 Targeting 0.7395 M-Term – Credit Suisse

What is the technical outlook for NZD/USD over the medium-term?

Credit Suisse discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and maintains a bullish bias over the medium-term.

“We might see another near-term consolidation phase over the next few days, prior to a resumption of the core bull trend. A clear and closing break above .7151 would ensure a direct continuation of the core bull trend, with resistance then seen at .7171 and then .7200, with a lack of meaningful medium-term resistance above here until .7395,” CS notes.

“Support moves to .7078, ahead of .7054. Removal of this area, whilst not our base case, can see a move back to .7013/00,” CS adds.

