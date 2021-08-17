NZD/USD Price Crashes to 0.6900 amid Lockdown, RBNZ in Focus

NZD/USD plunged, but the pair could turn to the upside after the RBNZ. The pair registered a strong sell-off also because the DXY has managed to jump above 93.00 level. In the short term, we can still search for long opportunities around the downtrend line. The NZD/USD price dropped by 1.78% in today’s trading session after the New Zealand government put the nation under lockdown. It’s traded at 0.6911 at the moment of writing above 0.6900 lower low and psychological level. –Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide- The pair dropped aggressively also because the Dollar Index has managed to increase after last week’s sell-off. The DXY stands above the 93.00 psychological level at 93.10. Thus, further growth could signal USD’s appreciation versus its rivals. Tomorrow, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will publish its Official Cash Rate. As you already know, an interest rate hike by 0.25% is expected, from 0.25% to 0.50%. So, the volatility will be huge around this high impact event. Also, the RBNZ Rate Statement and RBNZ Press Conference could bring high action in the early morning, in the Asian session, so you’ll have to be careful. NZD/USD is traded within a major support zone, so hawkish RBNZ could help the pair to rebound in the short term. Also, we cannot exclude a temporary decline in DXY after today’s rally. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! NZD/USD price technical analysis: Support zone to save further fall NZD/USD 4-hour price chart The NZD/USD price registered a massive drop after failing to stabilize above the 38.2% retracement level. As a result, it has escaped from the ascending pitchfork’s body, signaling that the upside scenario was invalidated. It is now located below the 0.6922 static support, below the weekly S2 (0.6929), and under the ascending pitchfork’s first warning line (WL1). The next downside target is seen at the downtrend line and around 0.6880 level. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- Technically, NZD/USD has invalidated a bullish reversal after failing to approach and reach at least the 50% (0.7098) retracement level. Still, in the short term, NZD/USD could bounce back. It could come back to test and retest the immediate resistance levels before dropping deeper. We could search for bullish opportunities around the downtrend line. For example, a pin bar, a false breakdown with great separation, or a major bullish engulfing could bring new long opportunities in the short term. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Majors share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits