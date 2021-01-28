NZD/USD: Risk Of A Slightly Larger H&S Top Is Growing; Staying Tactically Cautious N-Term – Credit Suisse

What is the technical outlook for NZD/USD in the near-term?

Credit Suisse discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and maintains a neutral and cautious bias in the near-term.

“We keep our cautious stance and bias for further near – term sideways trading in place, with the risk of a slightly larger “head and shoulders” top growing, which would only be negated with a move above .7240/48,” CS notes.

“Shorter-term resistance is initially seen at .7199/7205, above which would ease the immediate downside pressure and see a move back to .7217/25, removal of which would expose the key .7240/48 zone...Support moves initially to .7171/67, which ideally holds once more. Beyond here though, support is seen thereafter at .7128, removal of which would increase the pressure on .7103/7084, below which would now complete the larger top,” CS adds.

