NZD/USD: Tech Setup Favors A Squeeze Lower Towards 0.6942 Ahead Of 0.6898 – Citi

What is the technical outlook for NZD/USD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Citi discusses NZD/USD technical outlook and sees a scope for a decline towards 0.6898 in the near-term.

“NZDUSD completed an evening star formation after inching higher this week. The formation suggests that NZDUSD should squeeze lower towards a pivotal support range at 0.6942-0.6970 in the near term,” Citi notes.

“If this range were to give away, we would have the 200 day MA at 0.6898 as the next layer of support, which is the target from the 55-200 day MA set up that was completed early March,” Citi adds.

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.