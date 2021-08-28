NZD/USD Weekly Forecast: 0.70 Breaches After Powell, Eying NFP Now

NZD/USD gains 1.75% this week as Greenback loses ground. The 10-year bond yield spread may continue to widen and support the NZD. Powell came up with a hawkish tone in Jackson Hole, but investors remained unmoved from their dollar sell-off positions. US NFP is the key event next week that may impact the pair. The NZD/USD weekly forecast is bullish as the week records five straight days of gains in the week as Greenback loses ground across the board. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- Over the past week, the NZD/USD pair has gained more than 1.75% against the US dollar, with the pair trying to get back above a key technical zone we have monitored for several months. In all directions, the NZD/USD has been affected decisively by the 10-year yield differential between NZ and the US. Bond purchases increased, and yields dropped as a result of the Jackson-Hole result. NZD’s direction can be influenced when one side of the equation experiences a decline. Chair Powell and other FOMC officials, however, changed their voice in a relatively hawkish way. Powell acknowledged that significant progress has been made toward meeting the Fed’s price stability requirements, along with further improvement in the labor market. Specifically, Powell suggested that if the economy grows as expected this year, it might be a good idea to taper asset purchases. In any case, stocks didn’t care at all about Powell’s wording, as investors clung instead to his pledges to continue maintaining favorable financial conditions. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! The Fed chair commented on the possibility of more harm than good from proactive responses to inflationary pressures, noting that the shift to an average inflation target from last year is well suited for the current situation. Key data from New Zealand during August 30 – September 03 There is no significant data from New Zealand next week. On Tuesday, we have building consent and ANZ business confidence data releases. However, no major impact is expected on the volatility. Key data from the US during August 30 – September 03 The most important event next week in US NFP which is expected to decline to 750k as expected to 943k jobs created in July. The ADP nonfarm employment numbers are expected to rise to 650k against 330k reading of July. ISM PMIs for manufacturing and services are also expected next week that may provide some impetus to the market. –Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide- NZD/USD weekly technical forecast: Key SMAs to support NZD/USD weekly forecast – daily chart This week, the NZD/USD pair maintained a continuous 5-day winning streak, rising back above the 0.7000 mark on Friday while closing the week. The pair managed to close above the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The next upside target lies at 0.7080 (100-day moving average) ahead of 0.7110 (200-day moving average). On the flip side, the pair has a support zone at 0.6950-70 (confluence of 20/50 day moving averages). Furthermore, the swing lows at 0.6900 and 0.6800 can provide support. Although the pair has a tendency to retrace the weekly gains next week, it may continue the upside as a path of least resistance lies above the 0.7000 mark. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. NZD/USD Forecast share Read Next USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bearish Under 110 After Powell, Awaits NFP Saqib Iqbal 2 hours NZD/USD gains 1.75% this week as Greenback loses ground. The 10-year bond yield spread may continue to widen and support the NZD. Powell came up with a hawkish tone in Jackson Hole, but investors remained unmoved from their dollar sell-off positions. US NFP is the key event next week that may impact the pair. The NZD/USD weekly forecast is bullish as the week records five straight days of gains in the week as Greenback loses ground across the board. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- Over the past week, the NZD/USD pair has… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits