Scandinavian Capital Markets Activates cTrader Copy

STOCKHOLM, August 12 2020

Scandinavian Capital Markets is proud to announce the availability of cTrader copy for their clients.

cTrader copy delivers advanced risk management and comprehensive strategy profiles where providers may display their performance and where investors can select their favorites. cTrader copy now replaces cMirror and it can be accessed in the side menu as an app integrated into cTrader for added convenience.

One of the most important features of cTrader copy is Equity to Equity copying of the investor to the strategy provider. For example, if the provider has equity of $10,000 and the investor invests $1,000, that is one tenth – $1,000/$10,000. The provider opens a position of 10 lots, then the investors position is 1/10th or 1 lot.

cTrader copy offers investors separate copy trading accounts, to segregate their investments and chosen strategy providers. Another new feature is the ability for the strategy provider to operate with a flexible fee structure. Providers may charge investors a volume fee for opening and closing each trade. The volume fee represents the funds an investor would pay for $1 million of volume copied, up to $100. It is calculated per side and added to each position. The performance fee, which is the percentage of net profits generated by a strategy and paid at the end of each month, is subject to a high watermark.

“The cTrader platform has ultra-low latency and execution through the use of state-of-the-art servers. This combined with deep pools of liquidity through Scandinavian Markets’ Tier 1 liquidity providers make it a preferred trading platform for both retail and professional traders alike. We are excited to activate cTrader copy, which will allow our clients to post their strategies online and traders from other brokerages can follow along.”

– Michael Buchbinder, Managing Partner at Scandinavian Capital Markets.

“We are glad to have Scandinavian Capital Markets add cTrader Copy to their cTrader platform. cTrader Copy is a major part of the complete trading experience we aim to deliver to our brokers and their clients. It is the most transparent and effective social trading tool on the market, both in terms of strategy copying and provision. cTrader Copy will allow Scandinavian Capital Markets’ followers and providers to reap all the benefits of the platform.”

– Alexander Geralis, Business Development Manager at Spotware.