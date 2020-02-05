Scandinavian Capital Markets launches new Foreign Exchange trading service for Institutional Traders

Scandinavian Capital Markets, based in Stockholm, is announcing launching a new service aimed at institutional traders, in collaboration with Currenex.

Scandinavian Capital Markets' new service powered by the award-winning Currenex platform

STOCKHOLM, February 5, 2020 – Scandinavian Capital Markets announced today it has entered into a new partnership with Currenex – State Street’s technology provider that offers the FX community high-performance technology and deep pools of liquidity for anonymous and disclosed trade execution. The collaboration combines Scandinavian Capital Markets’ and Currenex’s technological, operational and reporting solutions to launch a new foreign exchange trading service for Institutional Traders.

“Our new service caters primarily to institutional clients, including leveraged funds and hedge funds. This service aligns perfectly with our core clients at Scandinavian Capital Markets, which made it a natural fit. As our motto states, ‘Everything we do is for the trader.’ Currenex’s execution speed, comprehensive order management functionality, and deep liquidity help our clients maximize their opportunities in the Foreign Exchange markets. I especially like its ability to deliver a fast, low-cost solution that provides secure electronic access to the FX markets that helps to reduce risk”, notes Michael Buchbinder, Managing Partner of Scandinavian Capital Markets.

“We are delighted to be working with Scandinavian Capital Markets, providing them with our high-performance technology to serve their institutional client base. Our private-label solution provides sophisticated access to the FX and precious metals markets, as well as the ability to operate a trading venue without the need for expensive hardware investment, and can be deployed quickly,” said David Newns, Global Head of GlobalLink Execution Services.

“Kick your trading into high gear and join the rest of the professional traders. Whether you prefer the old school look or the sleek new GUI that includes charting, you will not be disappointed with our new service powered by Currenex. We are excited to build a custom liquidity solution through the platform like an anonymous central counterparty service – FXtradesTM”, concludes Michael Buchbdiner.

Key highlights of the program include:

Multiple liquidity sources for deep pools with RFQ/RFS execution method providing disclosure across more than 60 banks

Anonymous streaming to thousands of diverse participants and liquidity sources

Competitive pricing across a variety of instruments

Full straight-through-processing (STP) to a treasury management system (TMS) or order management system (OMS)

Reporting with access to complete trade history, audit trail, trade pattern analysis, and counterparty analysis

Permissions security across different locations and business units including segregation of duties, system access control, record retention, and backup/contingency

More information is available at www.scandinavianmarkets.com or by e-mail [email protected]

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is the world’s leading provider of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $34.36 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.12 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2019, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street’s website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2019 includes approximately $45 billion of assets with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.