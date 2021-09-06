S&P500 Price Prediction: Treading Water But Instability On The Way

The S&P500 price seems to be treading water at just above the 4530 level as the fallout from the Afghanistan withdrawal continues

Rising cases and deaths in the pandemic of the unvaccinated continues to have an effect on the S&P500 price

More instability in markets may cause further investor worries and corresponding sell offs with the Fed’s timetable for economic tapering still up in the air.

The S&P500 price seems to be treading water at the moment with the last two sessions barely providing any movement for the index. The price is currently stuck at around the 4535 level with an extremely tight trading range and practically no movement whatsoever.

It seems that the continued concerns regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal shambles, inflation and Covid19 concerns are finally beginning to spook investors. The SP500 price has had a field day over the past few weeks where it appreciated by no less than 4% since 19 August alone.

However, all that bullish momentum seems to be dissipating as investors are still waiting for firm signs on when the economic tapering is expected to start off. The dismal Non-Farm Payroll Jobs Report on Friday where only just upwards of 230k jobs were added in August has put a further damper on economic resurgence.

Short Term Prediction For S&P500 price: More treading water as economic data digested

The S&P500 price is expected to continue treading water this week with little movement expected either way. The extremely disappointing Non-Farm Payrolls report with a variation of over half a million jobs from expectations has had little effect on the index price but there could be implications long term.

The said payroll report could also affect the timetable for economic tapering although so far there have been no immediate signs from the Fed. However the cooling of the economy should not be taken lightly either.

If the bullish thesis were to continue its path one could expect the S&P500 price to make a beeline for the 4600 level although that seems rather unlikely at the moment.

A bearish thesis could see the S&P500 price descend to the 4500 level and continue falling to the 4580 mark, where there is strong support.

Long Term Price Prediction For SPX500: More Uncertainty Although Bullish Tendency Remains

There are several factors that have once again come into the spotlight regarding the long-term prospects of the S&P500 price.

Inflation remains a concern, although that appears to have already been priced in by investors. Economic cooling is another issue that has risen up, especially with the disappointing NFP jobs report.

Still, once the short term issues are addressed and there is more clarity from the Fed on economic tapering, the bullish streak for the S&P500 price should continue long term.

