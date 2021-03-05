The Best Forex Signals You Can Try Out Right Now

It’s no secret that Forex trading has gained quite a lot of traction in the past couple of years. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with this. Everyone’s looking to make extra profits one way or another, and the boom in the forex trading space seems to be enticing many to give this form of investing a shot. As expected, many of the newbies interested in forex trading aren’t too familiar with what that entails. On top of this, they either have no time to learn the ins and out of the activity or simply want a quick way to make cash, no matter the risk.

Knowing this, it’s easy to see why forex signals have become such a popular trend these days! For those unfamiliar with the term, forex signals give traders a chance to trade, buy, and sell orders, while omitting the need for any previous research. Users will be sent a trading suggestion with all of the necessary entry and exit prices. Sure, this might sound like a dream come true for any newbie looking to make easy money, it’s important to tread with caution as many of them are scams! With that in mind, here are some of the best forex signals you can currently go for.

Learn 2 Trade

Learn 2 Trade is easily one of the most popular forex signals you can currently go for. The platform got its start as a learning tool to help newbies, offering excellent guides, tips, and suggestions to point them in the right direction. Recently, the platform has delved into the forex signaling waters and it’s knocking the ball out of the park! By using a combo of AI, machine learning, and a slew of other indicators, the platform scans for opportunities and signals its membership base if it finds them. The free service has also now transitioned to Telegram to send out suggestions in real-time!

Naturally, this move not only gives users the chance to get the signals in real-time, but it also gives them a way to reach out to a community of other traders and discuss the matter as a collective. As a nice little bonus, many users also like having the opportunity to share signals themselves, which Telegram promptly allows. Learn 2 Trade is among some of the best forex signals UK, and much further. The forex trading world is enamored with the free features this platform offers, let alone the premium subscription.

MQL5

If you’re looking for MetaTrader 4 resources out there right now, look no further than MQL5. As you can imagine, MQL5 includes a slew of Forex signals, indicators, advisors, and more. When it comes to Forex signals, MQL5 takes a somewhat different approach by allowing anyone with Forex trading experience to be a signal provider. For some, this might seem like a nightmare as the room for mistakes with this approach is big, but what it does bring to the table is an excellent array of traders rated on their performance. If you can successfully filter the good from the bad, MQL5 is a win!

FX Leaders

FX Leaders is one of the trendier signal providers you can run into right now. In essence, FX Leaders isn’t much different than most other providers. The service entices users with free signal offers, with a premium membership available to those who want more freedom on the platform. Users shouldn’t expect a particular strategy when using FX Leaders, but the platform does point out that its team of experts relies on plenty of technical indicators. A results report by FX Leaders is released every six months, but unfortunately, the trades included aren’t verified.

AndyW LTD

AndyW LTD comes in with a bold claim from the very start. The Forex signal provider promises an 83.4% success rate on all alerts, which seems highly unlikely to anyone familiar with the field. Users aren’t privy to the trading methodology either, which many aren’t happy about. With results, the case is the opposite. Info is available on the platform, but it’s not verified by a third party. The good thing about AndyW LTD, however, is that the trades are sent to users’ phones through a handy mobile app!

Forex Signal Factory

If you’re rooting for the underdog, then Forex Signal Factory might be for you. While not as popular as the others on the list, this provider has built up a decent audience on social media. The platform might not always give the most accurate alerts, but users don’t need to pay a dime for them. While very unorganized, you can see the results on their Twitter account, which adds one more benefit to the long list of pros social media brings to the table.