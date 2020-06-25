Stockholm June 22, 2020

This is a game-changer!

Scandinavian Capital Markets and Round the Clock Trader are to organise an exclusive online event – The Smart Traders Bootcamp marking the launch of Scand.Ex (Scandinavian Exchange) – a learning portal made by professional traders for traders.

World-leading experts in trading strategies, psychology and market analysis come together in this unique online event.

Speakers include Jamie Saettele, Yohay Elam, Steve Ward, Dan Blystone, Hugh Kimura, Tim Racette, Alex Ong, Adrian Slack and more.

“We understand the struggle to succeed at trading. You are not alone! This is why Scand.Ex and Round the Clock Trader assembled an elite group of trading professionals to take your performance to the next level”, said Michael Buchbinder, Managing Partner at Scandinavian Capital Markets.

“This event presents an exceptional group of speakers. You learn at your own pace and interact with leading experts in their fields”, said Dan Blystone, Chief Market Strategist at Scand.Ex.

The two-day Scand.Ex Smart Traders’ Bootcamp takes place on Monday and Tuesday – June 29th and June 30th, 2020 from 9.30am to 8pm BST.

Program of the online Bootcamp can be found here: scandex.com/scand-ex-bootcamp-program/

Participants can register for free here: scandex.com/scand-ex-bootcamp-scandinavian/

This event is limited to 1000 attendees, so be sure to reserve your place in advance.

More information can be obtained at [email protected]

About Scand.Ex

Scand.Ex is an online learning portal made by professional traders for traders powered by Scandinavian Capital Markets, a true STP-ECN Forex Broker based in Stockholm, Sweden. The portal features daily market analysis by world-leading analysts, interviews with trading industry thought leaders, guest bloggers – independent traders, a chat room with mentors, educational events calendar featuring leading traders educating websites. For more info check: scandex.com

About Round the Clock Trader

Round the Clock Trader is a community of traders learning and exchanging knowledge and tips for generating wealth. The community provides lively, educational events and shows by real traders in the markets everyday trading stocks, forex, commodities and indices. It features a daily trading room experience and one-to-one coaching for those looking for a premium service. For more info check: roundtheclocktrader.com