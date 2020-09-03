USD: 3 Key Factors To Determine The Path Of USD Weakness – Danske

The US dollar has been under pressure from the major currencies. What is the outlook for the currency over coming months?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Danske Research highlights 3 key factors which will likely set the path for the USD weakness over the coming months.

“Fed sets the broad USD path – but post-US election surprises remain on our radar:

1- If the Fed fails to win credibility in its shift to FAIT, broad USD weakness could prove short-lived; this goes especially if the global recovery stalls into 2021.

2- If the Fed backs its regime shift with weighty action (QE boost or, even, negative rates), USD weakness could accelerate swiftly and extend into 2021.

3- In our base case, the US election should not be instrumental for currencies, but if a Biden win fuels a backlash on the tech sector, reconciling trade rhetoric, and/or marked higher US corporate taxes, USD weakness could be prolonged,” Danske notes.

