Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»USD/CAD: Downside Prospects Unattractive N-Term; Looking To Sell Rallies To 1.29 – Credit Suisse

USD/CAD: Downside Prospects Unattractive N-Term; Looking To Sell Rallies To 1.29 – Credit Suisse

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the outlook for USD/CAD in the coming weeks?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Suisse likes selling USD/CAD on rallies into 1.29 over the coming weeks.

While we remain medium-term constructive on CAD and hold a 3m 1.2550 USDCAD target, BoC policy risks and US environmental policy unknowns make tactical near-term USDCAD downside prospects unattractive expressions of a pro-risk view in FX space…This particularly applies over the course of this month as the US policy agenda starts to take form in earnest,” CS notes.

We prefer to fade rallies to 1.2900 for now,” CS adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.