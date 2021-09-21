USD/CAD Forecast: Losses Erased, Eying at 1.29 Ahead of FOMC

The USD/CAD remains bullish after invalidating its breakdown below the upper median line (UML).

The channel’s upside line is seen as a major upside target.

A temporary decline or a minor range could bring new opportunities.

The USD/CAD price forecast is bullish as the bears paused near key levels and resumed the bullish momentum. The pair rallies as the Dollar Index have ended its sell-off, and now it seems poised to resume its upside. Better than expected US data helped the USD to rise again.

-Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide-

The DXY’s upside continuation forces the Greenback to appreciate versus all its. Technically, the price was in a temporary retreat after reaching the 1.2895 level yesterday. Still, the decline was expected to be only temporary as the Dollar Index was bullish despite the minor retreat.

Furthermore, the USD/CAD pair has come back in the buyers’ territory. So, further rise is on the cards. As you already know, the USD received a helping hand from the United States economic data, which has come in better than expected.

Building Permits jumped from 1.63M to 1.73M in the last month beating the 1.60M estimate. The Current Account rose as well, being located at -190B above -193B expected. In comparison, the Housing Starts indicator was reported higher at 1.62M in August versus 1.55M forecast compared to 1.55M in July.

The Canadian NHPI registered a 0.7% growth versus 0.8% expected. Technically, the USD/CAD is bullish, but the fundamental factors will move the pair tomorrow. The FOMC meeting represents a high-impact event, so anything could happen.

USD/CAD price technical forecast: Strongly bullish momentum

The USD/CAD price has found support around the 1.2762 former high. The resistance has turned into a support level. The price dropped after registering a false breakout with great separation above the channel’s upside line.

-Are you looking for forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

It has failed to stabilize under the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (UML), signaling strong buyers. We cannot exclude a temporary decline or a sideways movement after the current rally in the short term. Channel’s upside line remains an important upside target. The USD/CAD pair could approach and reach it if the Dollar Index approaches and reaches new highs. A temporary retreat or a temporary range could bring new long opportunities.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal

Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts 0% Commission and No stamp Duty

Regulated by US,UK & International Stock

Copy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk.

Majors share