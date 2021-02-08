USD/CAD: Maintains A Bullish Wedge As Long As It Stays Above 1.2760 – Credit Suisse

What is the technical outlook for USD/CAD in the near-term?

Credit Suisse discusses USD/CAD technical outlook and highlights the importance of the 1.2760 for near-term directional bias.

“Whilst above 1.2771/60 and more importantly above the upper end of the “wedge” base currently at 1.2689, we keep our bias for further near -term strength in place, reinforced by daily MACD momentum also continuing to move higher. Above 1.2812, we look for another test of 1.2870/81 and 1.2896/2907. Removal of here would see a test of the late December 2020 high at 1.2957, where we expect to see a more concerted effort to cap, although the “wedge measured objective” is at 1.3004,” CS notes.

“Beneath 1.2689 would instead negate the base and suggest a more direct resumption of the core bear trend, with support seen initially at 1.2686/82,” CS adds.

