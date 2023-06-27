USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggling Ahead of Canada’s CPI Data

The Canadian dollar traded near a nine-month high against the US dollar. Oil rose due to potential supply disruptions intensified by political instability in Russia. The annual growth rate of Canada’s consumer price index will likely decline to 3.4% in May. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. The Canadian dollar traded near a nine-month high against the US dollar. Investors heeded bullish technical signals and awaited inflation data that could solidify another rate hike by the Bank of Canada. –Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Christian Lawrence, the senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank, stated that the Canadian dollar experienced a significant shift when it broke below the key technical support level at 1.3260. Furthermore, this appreciation of the Canadian currency coincided with a 0.3% increase in oil prices, one of Canada’s major exports. On the other hand, the rise in oil prices occurred due to potential supply disruptions intensified by political instability in Russia. Elsewhere, the annual growth rate of Canada’s consumer price index will likely decline to 3.4% in May. This follows an unexpected rise to 4.4% in April. This data will come out on Tuesday. At the moment, money markets assign approximately a 65% probability of the Bank of Canada raising its benchmark interest rate at the policy decision on July 12. Earlier this month, the central bank implemented its first tightening since January, increasing the policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%. In the US, upcoming data includes durable goods orders, housing figures, and consumer surveys from The Conference Board and the University of Michigan. Moreover, market participants anticipate a 25 basis points increase in the Federal Reserve’s funds target rate in July. However, the trajectory beyond that point remains uncertain. USD/CAD key events today The US will release housing data, core durable goods orders, and consumer confidence reports that will give more indications on the economy. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! USD/CAD technical price analysis: Price to retest 1.3100. USD/CAD 4-hour chart USD/CAD is pushing lower after retesting the 30-SMA and the 1.3200 resistance level. The pair has been in a downtrend for some time, and it has always respected the 30-SMA as resistance. At the same time, the RSI has respected the 50-level as resistance, trading below it and supporting bearish momentum. –Are you interested in learning more about social trading platforms? Check our detailed guide- Moreover, the price has made lower highs and lows, characteristic of a strong bearish trend. Therefore, bears will likely soon retest the 1.3100 support as they seek new lows. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Majors share Read Next Gold Price Under Pressure at $1,921 Ahead of Key Data Releases Saqib Iqbal 12 mins The Canadian dollar traded near a nine-month high against the US dollar. Oil rose due to potential supply disruptions intensified by political instability in Russia. The annual growth rate of Canada's consumer price index will likely decline to 3.4% in May. Today’s USD/CAD price analysis is bearish. The Canadian dollar traded near a nine-month high against the US dollar. Investors heeded bullish technical signals and awaited inflation data that could solidify another rate hike by the Bank of Canada. -Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Christian Lawrence, the senior cross-asset strategist at… Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.