USD/CAD: Spot Over-Extended To The Downside Into BoC; 2 Reasons To Expect A Bounce N-Term – MUFG

The BoC holds its policy meeting on Wednesday. What are the expectations from the meeting?

MUFG Research discusses its expectations for [today’s] BoC policy meeting, and highlights 2 reasons why USD/CAD may be staging a bounce in the near-term.

“The BoC has committed to running the QE program “until the recovery is well underway”. That suggests QE will persist into the middle of 2021. Any update on guidance is not likely until the next economic outlook update on 20th January,” MUFG notes.

“Firstly, COVID, like in the US is escalating. The infection rate hit a new high on Monday of 7,895 and Canada’s close economic ties to the US means the outlook for economic growth over the short-term looks poor relative to the rest of the world.

Secondly, based on our short-term USD/CAD model, spot looks to have over-extended to the downside,” MUFG adds.

