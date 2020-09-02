Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»USD/CAD: Still Significantly Undervalued – Credit Agricole

USD/CAD: Still Significantly Undervalued – Credit Agricole

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

The US dollar has been under pressure from the major currencies. What is the outlook for USD/CAD?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research keeps flagging USD/CAD as undervalued and prone for a correction higher.

USD/CAD looking undervalued. Our FAST FX model suggests that USD/CAD is significantly undervalued. The spot exchange rate has moved lower faster than its fair value estimated using oil prices, global equities as well as relative interest rates.

Indeed, for the moment, the rally in equities is a stronger driver of USD/CAD at present,” CACIB notes.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus .
By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.
Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.