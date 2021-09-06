USD/CHF Price Trapped in Narrow Range Despite Greenback Sell-off

The USD/CHF is trapped within a triangle. A valid breakout brings new opportunities.

A new higher high could represent a long opportunity.

DXY’s further growth should force the USD/CHF to resume its upside journey.

The USD/CHF price continues to move sideways, so we’ll have to wait for a fresh trading opportunity. Technically, the price action has developed a symmetrical triangle inside of the extended range pattern. Personally, I believe that the USD/CHF pair could offer us great trading opportunities as the price cannot move sideways infinitely.

–Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Surprisingly or not, the price has managed to increase even if the United States Non-Farm Payrolls have come in worse than expected. The economic indicator was reported at 235K in August compared to 720K expected. In addition, the ISM Services PMI and the Final Services PMI indicator were reported worse than expected. It seems that the Dollar Index was too oversold to resume its downside movement after the US data dump. The Unemployment Rate dropped from 5.4% to 5.2% as expected, while the Average Hourly Earnings has increased by 0.6%, exceeding the 0.3% estimate.

Today, the United States banks are closed in observance of Labor Day. Tomorrow, Switzerland will release its Unemployment Rate, which is expected to drop from 3.0% to 2.9%. Better than expected data could help the CHF grow a little, while poor data could boost the pair. Actually, this is USD-driven, so the USD/CHF pair could rise only if the DXY resumes its bullishness. We have a strong positive correlation between the Dollar Index and this currency pair.

USD/CHF price technical analysis: Symmetrical triangle to play

The USD/CHF pair is trapped within the symmetrical triangle, so we’ll have to wait for a valid breakout before taking action. A valid breakout could bring us a clear direction. Technically, its breakout through the 150% Fibonacci line signals an upside pressure. This line represented a strong dynamic resistance. The triangle’s resistance, the R1 (0.9185), and the 0.9189 are seen as upside obstacles.

–Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide-

The 0.9206 level represents an important static resistance. Escaping from the current triangle and from the extended range could really bring new trading opportunities. A new higher high, a valid breakout above 0.9206, may activate an upward movement.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal

Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts 0% Commission and No stamp Duty

Regulated by US,UK & International Stock

Copy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk.