USD/CHF: Staying Core Bearish; A Break Below 0.9047 Key – Credit Suisse

USD/CHF continues to lose ground. What is the technical outlook for the pair?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Suisse discusses USD/CHF technical outlook and highlights the importance of the 0.9047 level for near-term directional bias.

“Whilst our core outlook stays bearish following the completion of a major top, there remains the risk of a more prolonged consolidation prior to the downtrend resuming. Whilst resistance at .9184/89 caps the immediate risk is seen lower in the range with support seen at .9091, beneath which would see a fresh challenge of .9056/47. Beneath here should curtail thoughts of a consolidation phase for a direct resumption of the downtrend with support seen next at a major psychological inflection point at .9000, where we would expect to see fresh buyers at first,” CS notes.

“Resistance is seen initially at .9168, then .9184/89, removal of which would ease the immediate downside with resistance thereafter at .9216 and then at the more important at .9241/52. Only above this latter area though would warn of a more significant base,” CS adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.