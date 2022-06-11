USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Fed Hawks Pushing Towards Parity Again

USD/CHF is rallying on dollar strength and higher interest rates. The Fed meeting next week might push the pair higher. The price has crossed back above the 22-SMA in the charts. The weekly forecast for USD/CHF is bullish as investors expect more hawkish remarks from US policymakers after higher-than-expected inflation on Friday. The pair might continue last week’s rally and get to 1.0000. -Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details- Ups and downs of USD/CHF The USD/CHF pair had a bullish week, with the price closing higher daily. This move can be attributed to the rising tensions in global markets over recession concerns that pushed investors to buy the dollar. This move was accelerated on Friday after US inflation data surprised investors. The higher inflation is concerning as it could lead to more rate hikes, pushing the US economy to a recession. The inflation report was published ahead of the Fed’s anticipated second 50 basis points rate hike next week on Wednesday. Next week’s key events for USD/CHF Following the inflation report, two-year Treasury yields, highly sensitive to rate hikes, went up to 3.057%, the highest since June 2008. Benchmark 10-year yields went up to 3.178%, the highest since May 9. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! “Today’s report should extinguish any pretense that a ‘pause’ in rate hikes will likely be appropriate by the end of summer, as the Fed is still behind the eight ball on bringing inflation under control,” said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede in Philadelphia on Friday. Next week’s Fed meeting will guide investors on the way forward regarding interest rates. If the Fed is more hawkish, we might see USD/CHF pushing higher. -Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details- USD/CHF weekly technical forecast: Bulls eying 1.0000 The daily chart shows a sharp rise in USD/CHF that pushed the price back above the 22-SMA. The RSI is trading above the 50 level, and showing bulls are in charge of the market. If bulls continue with the same momentum next week, we could see the price return to 1.0000. This level has acted as resistance before, and bulls will retest it to see if they can break above it and make a higher high. The bias will remain bullish if the price keeps trading above the 22-SMA and the RSI stays above 50. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal USD/CHF Forecast share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.