USD, EUR: Not Expecting Any Changes From This Week’s Fed & ECB Meetings – ANZ

Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank announce their decisions, and they are unlikely to rock the boat.
ANZ Research discusses its expectations for this week’s FOMC and DEC December policy meetings.
“We expect no change to FOMC policy or rhetoric. Chair Powell is likely to reiterate that the economy remains stable despite elevated uncertainties while suggesting that policy rates are now at an appropriate level. Furthermore, we expect him to emphasize the need for a material change in the outlook to warrant any further easing,” ANZ projects,
“The ECB meets but, with signs of growth stabilization and a coming review of policy strategy, it is unlikely we will see any change in policy at present. We expect new forecasts for growth and inflation,” ANZ adds.
