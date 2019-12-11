Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»USD, EUR: Not Expecting Any Changes From This Week’s Fed & ECB Meetings – ANZ

USD, EUR: Not Expecting Any Changes From This Week’s Fed & ECB Meetings – ANZ

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank announce their decisions, and they are unlikely to rock the boat.

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

ANZ Research discusses its expectations for this week’s FOMC and DEC December policy meetings.

We expect no change to FOMC policy or rhetoric. Chair Powell is likely to reiterate that the economy remains stable despite elevated uncertainties while suggesting that policy rates are now at an appropriate level. Furthermore, we expect him to emphasize the need for a material change in the outlook to warrant any further easing,” ANZ projects,

The ECB meets but, with signs of growth stabilization and a coming review of policy strategy, it is unlikely we will see any change in policy at present. We expect new forecasts for growth and inflation,” ANZ adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Yohay Elam – Founder, Writer and Editor I have been into forex trading for over 5 years, and I share the experience that I have and the knowledge that I’ve accumulated. After taking a short course about forex. Like many forex traders, I’ve earned the significant share of my knowledge the hard way. Macroeconomics, the impact of news on the ever-moving currency markets and trading psychology have always fascinated me. Before founding Forex Crunch, I’ve worked as a programmer in various hi-tech companies. I have a B. Sc. in Computer Science from Ben Gurion University. Given this background, forex software has a relatively bigger share in the posts.