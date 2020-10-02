USD: Expecting Above Consensus September NFP Print At 1.2 Million Added Jobs – Citi

The US releases Nonfarm Payrolls later on Friday. What can we expect from the key release?

Citi discusses its expectations for the September NFP print.

“Citi Economics’ NFP forecast stands above consensus at “1.2 million total jobs added in September and 1.3 million private industry jobs,” Citi notes.

“Downside data surprises remain the main risk to the market but with NFP, there is a caveat. While a weaker reading could fuel a still-prevailing but somewhat misleading narrative of a recovery at risk of stalling, it could also lead to some increased speculation that a new fiscal agreement will be reached, given an apparent backdrop of slowing economic growth,” Citi adds.

